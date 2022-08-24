MOULTRIE, Ga. – One motorcyclist died and another was injured in two unrelated accidents less than three days apart.
On Monday, Aug. 22, at 2:51 p.m., officers with the Moultrie Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Parkway at U.S. Highway 319 North, according to the MPD incident report released Tuesday.
The reporting officer said he saw a man, later identified as Michael Footman, lying unresponsive on the southbound lane of Veterans Parkway. After finding no pulse, the officer called the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the wreck.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper 1st Class Steven Kornegay said in an interview Wednesday, “The motorcycle was stopped at the red light on Veterans Parkway facing northbound.”
He said a Honda Pilot was traveling north behind the motorcycle. The driver was believed to have fallen asleep and the car struck the motorcycle in the rear.
Footman, the driver of the motorcycle, was deceased on the scene due to injuries, according to Kornegay.
The accident is still an ongoing investigation and was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT). No charges had been filed as of Tuesday, and Kornegay did not release the name of the Pilot’s driver.
Earlier, on Saturday, Aug. 20, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Riggs Store Road in reference to a motorcycle on fire in the roadway.
A 2003 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle was on fire with no one around it, according to the deputy's report.
The complainant said they saw the motorcycle on fire, and later they witnessed a truck and car leave the scene.
“A [woman] showed up on scene stating her son, Jason Bromberger, was the one who wrecked the motorcycle,” the deputy’s report said.
The deputy’s report said a friend transported Bromberger to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, and the officer met with him there.
“Mr. Bromberger stated he hit a deer,” the report states.
The deputy did not observe any evidence of a deer being struck, his report said. The motorcycle was removed from the scene after the Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Bromberger was later transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
A TMH Communications Strategist said Tuesday that Bromberger was admitted into the facility and is in good condition.
According to the hospital's “Release of Patient Information to the Media” webpage, a good condition means the patient's vital signs are stable and within normal limits. The patient is conscious and comfortable, and the indicators are excellent.
TMH was unable to release any more information about his condition.
