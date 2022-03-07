PERRY, Ga. — Carolyne Turner of Colquitt County is one of 10 new Georgia National Junior Livestock Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors were inducted at the Georgia National Rodeo & Stock Show Feb. 26. These high-schoolers from across the state of Georgia will serve a one-year term showcasing the livestock and equine industry as well as promoting the importance of agribusiness to the state economy and households across the country, according to a press release from the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.
After reviewing over 40 applications and interviewing 22 applicants, ten Ambassadors were selected. In addition to Turner, they are Laurel Christopher from White County; Carson Black from Jackson County; Maelee Dean from Crisp County; Matthew Ferrell from Brooks County; Ian Heath from Madison County; Mikayla McDonald from Houston County; Katie Moncrief from Crawford County; Owen Nichols from Berrien County; and Ashlyn Reddick from Burke County.
In addition to promoting the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter as well as the livestock industry as a whole, Ambassadors will have the opportunity to plan and execute GNFA events, network and learn from leaders in the field, and develop deep connections with their fellow Ambassadors.
“Through this program, the Ambassadors will gain knowledge about career opportunities available in the agribusiness field and hopefully encourage long time participation in promoting Georgia agriculture,” said Maggie Lane, GNFA marketing and business development officer. “We are taking an active responsibility in helping develop the future leaders of the industry.”
The 2022 Georgia National Junior Livestock Ambassadors will serve through the end of February 2023 and will begin leadership training this spring.
