DECATUR, Ga. — Nashauwna Johnson of Moultrie was one of 28 newly trained juvenile corrections officers who graduated Aug. 26 at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga.
The cadets will join the ranks of officers at secure facilities across the state, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
"Our correctional officers ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating justice-involved youth," said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "Their duties require maturity, reliability, and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve."
Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.
The graduates have been assigned to 13 secure facilities across the state in Augusta-Richmond, Baldwin, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, DeKalb, Fulton, Hall and Rockdale counties.
