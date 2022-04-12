VALDOSTA, Ga. — Margaret Alaina Taylor of Moultrie, Georgia, is the recipient of the Spring 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Valdosta State University.
The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is presented to a high-performing graduating student in each of VSU’s six colleges — Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, College of the Arts, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Mathematics.
Taylor will be recognized during VSU’s 233rd Commencement at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, on the Front Lawn. She will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
“Throughout my educational journey, and especially in my time at Valdosta State, I have been able to learn and grow both intellectually and personally,” she shared. “Since I was young my parents instilled within me the value of hard work and diligence. I have always put forth my best effort in every task I undertake, and I am blessed to achieve academic success as a result. However, I know that I could not have accomplished this achievement without God’s guidance. I strive to commit everything I do to the Lord in living by the verse Colossians 3:23: ‘Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord and not for human masters.’ I attribute my success to the Lord, and I am grateful for the opportunity to receive such a prestigious award for His honor and glory.”
As a student at VSU Taylor was committed to academic and leadership excellence and earned repeated Dean’s List honors and the Colquitt EMC Scholarship. She was a Zell Miller Scholar.
Taylor is an active member of Funston Baptist Church in Funston, Georgia. She came to VSU after graduating from Colquitt County High School as salutatorian in 2019 and earning several awards, including the Steve and Teresa Hufstetler Scholarship, the Kate Jeter Scholarship, the James D. Eunice Legacy Scholarship, the Funston Elementary School Scholarship, and back-to-back Certificate of Academic Achievement recognitions.
Taylor recently accepted a job with Pentas Wealth Management, a financial planning practice, in Moultrie. She will serve as a client services associate, with a focus in marketing.
“I hope to spend my life giving back to the community by serving God and others,” she said.
Taylor’s family includes parents Brad and Jamie Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.