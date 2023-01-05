MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie businessman Dennis W. Futch announced Thursday that he plans to run for the Georgia State Republican Party Chairman position.
Futch is a lifelong Georgia resident, and his family was one of the founding families of South Georgia after his fourth-great-grandfather received a land grant in Cook County in 1847, according to a press release. Futch graduated from Colquitt County High School in 1986, and then attended Valdosta State College to secure a major in accounting. He then served as an officer in the Georgia State Defense Force State Guard until 1990, after which he started The Tax Shop in Moultrie in 1991 and became a U.S. Department of the Treasury Enrolled Agent in 1994.
The party convention will be held on June 9-10 in Columbus.
“I’m looking to protect the freedoms we enjoy for my children and their children," Futch said. "That will mean helping strong Republicans get elected here in Georgia and doing everything I can as party chairman to put to work my 53-County Plan. I want to boost Republican involvement and turnout strategically, because it’s time we win every seat in Georgia.”
In addition to The Tax Shop, Futch is also an owner or partner in Skywave Aviation Partners, Main Street Investment Properties, Yudu Social, Foxwood Farms, and Xingu Development. He has extensive business, tax, and financial knowledge.
He is also the chairman of the Colquitt County GOP, chairman of the Finance Committee of the 8th Congressional District GOP, a Georgia State Committeeman, licensed pilot, former treasurer of the Colquitt County Development Authority, and a nationally recognized NRA benefactor member. Futch was appointed by the governor to the Selective Service Board of Georgia and is a co-founder of the Moultrie First Responders Association.
On the question of why he wanted to run for the party leadership position, Futch responded, “My grandfather, AW Futch Sr., taught me the pyramid of life: God first, family second, country third, community fourth, and self last. I think that spirit is lacking in so many in office today and I want to change that, I believe to whom much is given, much is expected. God has blessed me in many bountiful ways, and I want to save America for my children, grandchildren, and yours! I also really want to make the state of Georgia and the country as a whole a much better place for my grandchildren. There’s a saying in hunting that you ought to leave the land better than you found it, and that’s why I feel so strongly about electing good Republicans to office, to leave the state better than we’ve found it. I want everyone to know I will not be accepting any donations, as I will run this campaign out of my pocket so that I can be true to my vision!”
Futch's extensive experience in business, leadership abilities, get-it-done attitude, ownership of multiple local businesses, and years of service to our nation, state, county, community, and state GOP have all contributed to his presence as a rising star in the Georgia GOP, according to his press release. He has also worked for years to defend the Second Amendment, as a nationally recognized benefactor member of the NRA, as well as helping to pass the Georgia Gun Carry Law.
Futch has been married to his high school sweetheart, Angela D. Futch of Moultrie, for 33 years. They have two children, Alyse Futch Carter & Gaige Gay and Alexander William Futch & Blanca Futch, and three grandchildren, Chloe Carter, Amelia Gay and Sofia Futch, all of Moultrie.
If you have any questions, please contact the campaign by visiting the website www.dennisfutchgagop.com, Facebook page Elect Dennis Futch GA GOP Chairman, or emailing dennis@dennisfutchgagop.com.
