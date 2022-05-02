DEMOREST, Ga. — A Moultrie man is among a group of Piedmont University students who recently won an award in the Broadcast Education Association’s international digital media and broadcast competition.
Johnny Goodwyn of Moultrie was recognized along with Christopher Barker of Athens, Georgia; Connor Creedon of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; Tyler Goins of Hogansville, Georgia; Aaron Palmer of Alpharetta, Georgia; and Caleb Rogers of Clarkesville, Georgia. They received a BEA Award of Excellence for their short film “Overtime.”
The students previously created a trailer for the film that won a Telly Award last June. Rogers said he was “shocked” to have received that honor.
“Then, a few weeks ago, we learned that we had won another huge award,” Rogers said. “It makes me so proud for the hard work we all put in and proud to be a student at Piedmont University.”
Goins, who wrote the original script for Overtime, gives some of the credit to the university’s Mass Communications department.
“We have great professors who push us to succeed, and I can’t thank them enough for that. This is just the start for such a great department,” Goins said.
Palmer said one lesson he took away from the project was that group collaboration improves creative ideas.
“We started with a very barebones idea, and we were able to converse about how to make it all work,” Palmer said. “This increased my passion for film and video making.”
Palmer will intern this summer as a video producer with South Carolina-based media company Red Ventures. He plans to work in video production/content creation after graduating from Piedmont.
Award winners are celebrated at BEA’s Festival of Media Arts, held April 24-25 in Las Vegas. Palmer, Rogers, and Creedon represented Piedmont at the festival and received the award in person.
The BEA competition receives more than 1,500 submissions representing students and faculty from schools around the world.
Each entry was judged by a panel comprised of media educators and/or industry professionals with expertise in the submitted category. Entries are evaluated according to professionalism, use of aesthetic and/or creative elements, sense of structure and timing, production values, technical merit, and the overall contribution to the discipline in both form and substance.
