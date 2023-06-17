Moultrians celebrate second annual Juneteenth Festival

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Courthouse Square was full of Moultrians, vendors and performers Saturday as they all gathered to celebrate the annual Juneteenth holiday.
This year’s festivities began on June 16, with a “Black Tie Gala” at the Colquitt County Arts Center Ballroom. Dr. Fonda Thompson served as the special guest speaker and B.E.T. Christian comedian Sylvia “Small Fire” Holloway provided entertainment.
The Rev. R.L. Baker, senior pastor of Kingdom Living Ministries of Moultrie and a spokesman for the celebration’s organizing committee, and his wife Thessie Baker, who is a retired school teacher, have coordinated the Juneteenth festivities for two years.
“Our purpose for being here today is to celebrate our heritage, our history of our ancestors and to let those who are here today know of how important it is to celebrate our ancestors and what they stood for,” Baker said in an interview prior to the festival’s program.
The Juneteenth Festival program began with an invocation from Fredrick Davis, the pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Bridgeboro, Ga. Taquaveon Myrick, a local youth, followed and recited the Emancipation Proclamation.
Tommie Beth Willis, the regional director of Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) South Ga. area and former president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, shared a welcome and details about the county’s economy.
City of Moultrie Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations Director Amy Johnson also welcomed the attendees to the Courthouse Square.
Davis reapproached the podium, with a message urging attendees to focus on education, specifically on African American history.
“We have a rich heritage. There is no American history without Black history. We need to understand our history. I’m trying to encourage you all to learn your history. Read your history,” Davis told the guests.
On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act making the day a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of African American slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, at the end of the Civil War. It is traditionally celebrated on the third Saturday in June.
Thessie Baker then performed a song selection and later a group of praise dancers from the Upper Room Church gave a performance throughout the program using tambourines. Karate demonstrations were also performed by members of Bautista’s Martial Arts.
Reginald Sweet with HEARTS for Families joined the speakers explaining the importance of substance abuse prevention and child abuse prevention within Colquitt County. The HEARTS for Families organization (Help, Enrichment, Assessment, Research, Training and Support) was established in 1997 as Family Nurturing Center of Georgia, Inc. to focus on substance abuse prevention and child abuse prevention and later transitioned in 2012 to its current name.
Evangelist Crystal Brown and Shannon Partain were also listed as speakers.
The festivities will be held on the Courthouse Square until 6 p.m. A concert was scheduled to follow at 7 p.m. with scheduled entertainers Minister Kelvin Lundy of Jacksonville, Fla., recording artist; Thessie Baker, who is a former Sunday’s Best contestant recording artist; The Spiritual Voices of Moultrie, Ga, and the Gospel Keys of Albany, Ga.