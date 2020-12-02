LEESBURG, Ga. — Two Moultrie residents were charged Monday, Nov. 30, with trafficking methamphetamine in Lee County, Ga.
Aubrey Sean Thompson, 54, of Moultrie, and April Marie Contreras, 30, of Moultrie, were both charged following a traffic stop on Georgia Highway 520, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release Tuesday night.
Two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were seized during the stop, the GBI said. Thompson and Contreras were booked into the Lee County Jail.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Georgia State Patrol, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Police Department, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long investigation with the traffic stop.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.