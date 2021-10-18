ATLANTA — The Office of Governor Brian Kemp in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts has chosen artwork submitted by artists from the southwest region of Georgia to hang in the executive offices of the State Capitol and in the Ballroom of the Governor’s Mansion.
“Warrior Creek” an oil painting by Moultrie’s Jean Eaton Gay has been chosen for display at the Capitol, and her painting, “Meadowland at Cedar Hills Farm” has been chosen to exhibit at the Governor’s Mansion.
A reception was held in the Office of the Governor at the State Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 14, where Kemp greeted the artists, Gay told The Observer Monday.
The works will remain on display for approximately twelve months, Gay said. The current exhibit, The Art of Georgia IV: Imaging Home; Landscapes seeks to capture the diversity and uniqueness of communities and natural terrain throughout Georgia as seen, explored, and depicted through the artist’s eye.
Other works by Gay have previously been on display in the office of Gov. Nathan Deal at the State Capital in 2016 and again in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.