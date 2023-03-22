MOULTRIE, Ga. – A two-day event that packs Spence Field with car memorabilia, antiques and crafting items is set to return for its 47th year starting Friday, March 31.
The Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet and Car Corral was first coordinated by Jerry Kelley, the head event coordinator and owner of Nostalgic Automotive Ventures, Inc. dba Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet based out of Adel, Georgia.
The first show was held in Nashville to help promote Kelley’s former mail-order parts service, named Obsolete Chevy. The shows were hosted for 15 years in a 100,000-square-foot tobacco warehouse until the event outgrew the building.
Now, the show draws thousands of exhibitors and car memorabilia vendors to Moultrie and continues to grow.
The show varies from a two-day to a three-day event occurring twice a year, once in April and again in November. Kelley said the upcoming show will not be as large as the November meet. The fall show is the larger of the two due to the season’s predictable weather.
“We have approximately 2,500 vendor spaces taken for the April show," he said Wednesday. “We have a lot of new first-time vendors coming in, and we look forward to having them. This is our 47th year hosting the show.”
Last year’s fall show had more than 4,000 registered vendors from across 30 states, Kelley said in an earlier interview.
“We certainly invite everyone to come out to the meet. It’s not just a car event. There are a wide variety of collectibles visitors can view,” he said.
The vendors’ items range from signage items, auto-related items, memorabilia, leather goods and crafts.
The show is open Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per person. Children under 12 have free admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.moultrieswapmeet.com. Pets and golf carts are not permitted. Anyone wishing to use an event scooter must register for one on the website.
