MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Nostalgic Automotive Ventures, Inc. dba Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet based out of Adel, Georgia.
Nostalgic Automotive Ventures, Inc. dba Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet was established in 1975 and has hosted The Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet at Spence Field in Moultrie, Georgia, for 32 years.
The show draws approximately 30,000 people to Moultrie and Colquitt County. The next show will be held Nov. 18-20 at Spence Field. Another show will be hosted in the Spring of 2023.
For further information, you can visit their website listed as www.moultrieswapmeet.com.
Shown cutting the ribbon is Jerry Kelley, the owner, along with his family and Chamber Ambassadors.
