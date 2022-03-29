MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Bank & Trust (In Organization) has notified regulators it has met its minimum $20 million capital raise and will continue its stock sale campaign through April 27, 2022.
The bank intends to break ground for its building, which will be located at 500 Veterans Parkway North, in the next 30-45 days, according to an email from bank officials. A ground breaking ceremony will be announced at a later date.
The bank has a target of opening to the public in mid-May, pending regulatory approvals, the email said.
Moultrie Bank & Trust (IO) is currently located at 250 Doc Darbyshire Road, Suite 10, Moultrie, Georgia. If anyone would like more information about purchasing bank stock they can call 229-785-1300 or come by the office.
