MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Moultrie Bank & Trust located at 250 Doc Darbyshire Road, Suite 10 in Moultrie, Georgia.
Moultrie Bank & Trust is a full-service community bank. Donna Lott is currently serving as president/CEO, John Peters Jr. serves as chief lending officer, and Collin Batchelor as chief financial officer.
The bank's service area includes Colquitt, Brooks, Cook, Mitchell, Tift, Thomas, and Worth counties. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach Moultrie Bank & Trust by calling 229-785-1300. You can also visit their website listed as www.mbtga.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Donna Lott, the bank’s president/CEO. With her are MB&T stockholders, MB&T employees, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
