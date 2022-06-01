MOULTRIE, Ga. — J.A. Norman, eldest stockholder of Moultrie Bank & Trust, recently became the bank's first public stockholder to open a checking account there. Moultrie Bank & Trust received its permanent charter on May 9 and is now open to the public. MB&T is located behind Lowe’s at 250 Doc Darbyshire Road, Suite 10, Moultrie, Georgia and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Moultrie Bank & Trust receives charter, opens to public
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DIXIE [mdash] Mrs. Bessie Beatrice Overstreet Cook, 95 of Dixie passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Presbyterian Home Quitman. Mrs. Beatrice was born August 22, 1926, to the late John Mitchell Overstreet and Lily Pearl Britt Overstreet in White Plains, GA. She was the last living member of…
GAINESVILLE [mdash] Don Lastinger, loving husband, creator, and master storyteller, passed away at the age of 78 on May 21, 2022. An adventurer of all things big and small, real and imaginary, he experienced the most joy camping with his wife Fran, and getting into all kinds of trouble with …
Most Popular
Articles
- Moultrie Police request GBI assistance in child shooting death
- Barge returns to coach Packer linebackers
- Colquitt County investigator traces his success to Hahira Boys Ranch
- Crime report for May 27, 2022
- Crime reports for May 31, 2022
- Moore was known as Colquitt County's 'Commissioner of Softball'
- Uvalde shooter entered school through door that had been propped open
- Crime reports for May 24, 2022
- CCHS to broadcast graduation on YouTube
- Crime reports for May 26, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.