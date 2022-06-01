J.A. Norman

 J.A. Norman, eldest stockholder of Moultrie Bank & Trust, recently became the bank's first public stockholder to open a checking account there.

 Moultrie Bank and Trust

MOULTRIE, Ga. — J.A. Norman, eldest stockholder of Moultrie Bank & Trust, recently became the bank's first public stockholder to open a checking account there. Moultrie Bank & Trust received its permanent charter on May 9 and is now open to the public. MB&T is located behind Lowe’s at 250 Doc Darbyshire Road, Suite 10, Moultrie, Georgia and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

