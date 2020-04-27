MOULTRIE, Ga. -- After more than a month of instability, businesses can finally feel a limited sense of normalcy again; however, the “limited” part may be the worry.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stated that gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors could open up starting this past Friday. Some in Moultrie have gotten to it, but others have not.
Studio 101 Hair Salon owner Shana Moore said they got back to business as soon as they could.
The stylists there have been sanitizing door handles, chairs, and utensils before and after each customer as they follow the guidelines to open the business back up.
As it stands, the guidelines to open include enhancing sanitation, screening employees, providing personal protective equipment, implementing staggered shifts and enforcing social distancing to name a few.
“I actually posted on Facebook and made a sign on my door for if you come to the door and you see a person in your stylist’s chair, make sure you wait until they’re out of the chair and sanitized before you come in,” Moore said.
She said they’re also checking everyone’s temperatures -- employees included -- before coming in. Moore’s worried of course. Between risk of infection and loss income there’s anxiety there.
“We didn’t have any income for a month and a half,” she said. “So, bills get behind, anxiety’s high. We have [people] to feed too.”
There won’t be a problem in getting the shop back to where it was prior to the pandemic, she said; it’ll just take patience. Fortunately, she said, her clients and employees have stayed patient.
Rich Gallagher, Moultrie YMCA CEO, said there won’t be a problem opening the fitness centers. He’s cooperated and coordinated with them since the City of Moultrie allowed those with therapeutic needs to utilize them.
With the facilities opening back fully to the public, it’ll be a matter of following the guidelines given by Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the CDC.
“They have been helping us and actually have taken a walkthrough of our facility,” he said. “We are making sure we continue to update hour by hour needed to stay within the standards of safety within our community.”
There is a worry about people getting too close to one another with equipment being so close together. Gallagher said they’ve shut down equipment like that and made adjustments to spacing.
“So in our cardio, it’s every other treadmill, every other stairstep has been unplugged,” Gallagher said.
Staying in consistent conversation with the CRMC and the governor’s office, and following CDC guidelines is what’s staving off the worries, he said.
Restaurants and movie theaters were able to open up Monday, April 27. In preparation of that, the city held a meeting Saturday to address the many questions some restaurant owners had.
It also explained the guidelines of opening. No more than 10 customers are allowed in the facility per every 500 feet of public space including waiting and bar areas. This does not include hallways, restrooms and spaces closed to customers, though.
All restaurants must:
- Screen workers -- who cannot have a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Not allow workers exhibiting illness to work.
- Have employees telework where possible.
- Have employees wear masks.
- Sanitize the facility, restrooms included, regularly.
- Limit party to six per table.
- Implement staggered shifts.
The guidelines also still recommend the grab and go option. A large number of restaurant representatives at the meeting came to the consensus that they’ll stick to curbside service.
This includes Singletary’s Game Room and Grill; Old Mexico; Market BBQ; Marco’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant; Tacos Del Milenio; KFC; BBQ Pit; Three Crazy Bakers; Moultrie Billiards; Joe Kem’s Market; 50 Yard Line; Chester’s Chicken; 5th Street Sandwich Shop; and Elleven 17.
These restaurants will be waiting another two weeks to reopen dine-in services.
Elleven 17 owner Marquisa Thomas said between employee and customer concerns, reopening wasn’t worth it.
The restaurant has been opening intermittently since Colquitt County School System closed on March 16. They opened back up again on April 24 and experienced good business through the weekend.
It still wasn’t business as usual though.
“I felt like even if we were to open back up this week to the public, I don’t think we’d get many inside customers,” Thomas said. “That’s what I was looking at.”
While the list may imply that Moultrie’s other restaurants will be open, not all attended Saturday’s meeting. The list includes only those at the meeting who said opening their dining rooms wasn’t viable yet.
Blue Sky Grill did say they’d open up on Tuesday, Amy Johnson, the city’s downtown economic development and public relations director, said.
