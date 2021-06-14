MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the City of Moultrie, the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority and Thigpen Trail dedicated a new flag pole at the entrance of Main Street Park this morning.
As part of a Flag Day ceremony, DAR dedicated the new flag pole to long-time Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh. The dedication was read by former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, a longtime Moultrie resident. He spoke about McIntosh’s service to the city and his dedication to the community.
“There is not enough time to talk about (McIntosh’s) many accomplishments in his over 30 years of service to the city of Moultrie. Today’s dedication is just a small gesture of the appreciation he deserves,” said Chambliss.
After the dedication and raising of the flag by McIntosh and MCCPRA Director Greg Icard, City Councilman Daniel Dunn read a city proclamation proclaiming June 14, “William M. McIntosh Day.”
“He is the longest serving mayor in the history of Moultrie since its incorporation. McIntosh has been a devoted partner practicing law at Fallin and McIntosh since 1976,” said Dunn. “He served our country in the United States Navy as a lieutenant during the Vietnam era and he has served his community with years of dedicated and selfless service to the citizens of Moultrie since 1983.”
A plaque commemorating the day and dedication was given to McIntosh by the DAR and a replica will be placed by the MCCPRA later this week in front of the new flag pole. Following the flag raising ceremony and dedication the DAR also held a flag retirement ceremony.
“The flags retired today have served as a reminder of our nation and of those who have defended our freedom. They have served us well,” said Regent DAR president Jean Gay.
The ceremony was closed out by a reading of the American’s Creed by Gay.
