MOULTRIE, Ga. — A local chapter of the international women’s ministry group Aglow International will host its first meeting April 9.
The local chapter is named “Women Arising” and aims to begin its first meeting with a simple “meet and greet,” chapter president Penny Hancock said in an interview Thursday. The first meeting will be held at New Covenant Church at 776 Hwy. 319 at 10:30 a.m. but following meetings will be held elsewhere. The group’s main intention is to provide outreach for the women in the community.
“We are a non-denominational outreach group,” Hancock said Thursday. “We want to be known as helping hands around the community. We simply aim to provide outreach and ministry for women.”
Hancock says the group intends to partner with women’s help groups such as the Hero House, Serenity House and an upcoming women’s shelter, she said.
She is fairly experienced in ministry outreach. Penny’s husband, Mark, is a minister for New Covenant while she handles the ladies ministry as well as pianist duties. She was also previously a president of another Aglow chapter in the past.
As president, Hancock has already reached out to the Georgia State Aglow Board to bring speakers to future meetings. The chapter’s second meeting set for May 14 at the Hampton Inn will feature guest speaker Linda Butler, Aglow Georgia State Board Vice President of Ministry Development. In the group’s third meeting, the Aglow State President Caroline Williams will feature.
“We’re very excited to begin our work here,” Hancock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.