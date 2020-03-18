MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Cinemas, along with all other theaters operated by Georgia Theatre Company, has closed in response to the threat of coronavirus.
The Moultrie Cinemas website announces the closure and links to the following message on the company’s corporate website:
To our valued guests,
Georgia Theatre Company puts the health and safety of our employees and customers above everything we do. It is with great regret that we have decided to close all of our theatres temporarily due to the suggestion of the President, the WHO and the CDC. We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation very closely and will post the latest company news on our website. We will open to the public as soon as we can and will provide a safe and clean environment for you to enjoy all of your favorite movies in a communal setting.
For those who have purchased tickets:
— Purchases made on our website can be refunded at GTCmovies.com/refunds
— For purchases made in person or on the GTC app, please contact your local theatre or send us an email at CustomerService@GTCmovies.com prior to the showtime on your ticket.
We look forward to seeing you at the movies again soon!
Stay safe and healthy,
Your Friends at Georgia Theatre Company
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.