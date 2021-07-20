Caitlin Carmichael, second from left, poses with some of her castmates from “Midnight in the Switchgrass” as they prepare to fly to Puerto Rico to film the movie.
“Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which stars Bruce Willis and Megan Fox, can generally be seen only in larger cities, according to Carmichael’s mother, Catherine Carmichael. However, Catherine Carmichael is from Moultrie, and Caitlin is the granddaughter of Glenda Bivins and the late Bill Bivins of Moultrie, so the Moultrie Cinemas has made special arrangements to show it here.
The first showing will be 1:30 p.m. Friday and it will continue at least through Tuesday, according to a theater spokesman.
From left are Director Randall Emmett, Caitlin Carmichael, Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas.
