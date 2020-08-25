MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia Theatre Company has begun re-opening theaters after five months of being closed due to the coronavirus.
Four cinemas elsewhere in Georgia opened Aug. 21, according to the company’s website, gtcmovies.com. Six more, including Valdosta Cinemas, were scheduled to reopen this Friday.
Moultrie Cinemas is on a list of 14 theaters scheduled to reopen Sept. 3.
Safety measures outlined on the company’s website include:
• Guests must wear face masks whenever they’re not in their theater seat.
• The company has enhanced its operating procedures to sanitize high frequency touch points more often. This includes seats, fountain towers, door handles, restrooms, counters, trash receptacles and self-service dispensers.
• Guests are encouraged to maintain physical distance, including leaving two chairs between you and the next closest guests outside of your party.
• Minimize your time in the lobby by purchasing tickets in advance at GTCmovies.com. Currently, the website has no tickets available for pre-purchase at Moultrie Cinemas.
• Guests are encouraged to use hand sanitizer in the lobby or wash their hands in the restroom. Employees are doing the same, the website says.
• Employees are following the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments.
