MOULTRIE – The opening of a new roundabout within city limits was discussed during the Moultrie City Council’s meeting Tuesday evening.
With a slim agenda otherwise, City Manager Pete Dillard took the time to discuss the new roundabout at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Second Street Southeast.
He named several advantages to roundabouts as opposed to traffic lights. Dillard said roundabouts require less maintenance, roundabouts reduce traffic congestion 50% more per hour than lighted intersections, and a roundabout is cheaper to build than to light an intersection.
The work on the roundabout began at the end of June and took about six weeks to complete causing motorists to plan another route due to the intersection's closure.
Moultrie had four roundabouts prior to the newest traffic circle’s completion. Those roundabouts included a large one at Spence Field, medium-sized ones on Highway 37 at Industrial Drive and Cool Springs Road and on North Main Street at Sylvester Highway and First Street Northeast, and a smaller one on Fourth Avenue Northeast at Rowland Drive and County Farm Road.
Dillard and the council said they have received positive feedback on the new traffic circle.
The Georgia Department of Transportation proposed a roundabout on South Main Street at Fourth Avenue in August 2022, but city officials told the Moultrie City Council May 2 that that project is on hold.
Greg Monfort, the director of the Moultrie Engineering Department, told the council at that time that the city and GDOT had been working for more than two years on plans for a roundabout at South Main and Fourth Avenue.
He said the City of Moultrie plans to begin installation of another traffic circle one block west of the newest roundabout at the intersection of First Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast as soon as next week.
Other actions
The council approved the public hearing dates for the upcoming millage rate consideration for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at noon, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
A quit claim deed to Murphy Brothers Investments, LLC for 1305 Fifth Avenue Southwest, a portion of Lot 1, Block I Ashburn Subdivision in the S.W. City of Moultrie Land Lot #290, 8th Land District of Colquitt County. The deed was the sole item on the regular session agenda.
The Moultrie City council's qualifying dates are fast approaching. The City of Moultrie mayor and three council seats will be up for election.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
