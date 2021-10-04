MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie businessman Daniel Dunn is running for reelection for his fourth consecutive term as the District II, Post 5 City of Moultrie councilman.
Dunn and his family are Moultrie natives. He spent much of his youth working at his dad’s meat processing business. That business was eventually sold to Stripling’s General Store in 2003. Dunn’s family would later open an ice distributing business known as “Twice the Ice.” That too was later sold while Dunn was working as the plant manager.
Dunn graduated from Colquitt County High School before earning a degree in business management from Valdosta State University.
“After graduating I had come back to diversify the meat processing business. The processing portion of the business was dying down so I had reached out to grocery stores to provide our services directly to the consumer,” Dunn said in an interview.
Dunn has been working as a financial advisor for Edward Jones since 2015; his office is in Downtown Moultrie next to Mama D’s Sweet Shop.
“I wanted to be downtown. Downtown Moultrie is the heartbeat of Colquitt County,” Dunn said.
He was first elected to the council seat in November 2005 and took office the following January.
“The reason I ran was because I wanted Moultrie to have things that will attract young people to come back,” he said. “I had a family business that brought me back to Moultrie but I know young people that go off to school or wherever might not have a reason to come back. I wanted Moultrie to be attractive to come back.”
Dunn, his wife Rhonda and their three children all work in established businesses throughout Moultrie. Rhonda manages the Flossy Peach Boutique located just around the corner from Dunn’s office downtown. Both his daughters, Hannah Dunn and Heather Dismuke, work as nurses at Colquitt Regional Medical Center and his son, Griffin, works at Edward Jones as a financial advisor.
“My dad lives a mile from me,” Dunn said. “My sister lives a mile from me. My brother and sister-in-law live about two miles from me so all of my family has been able to be together. You can’t really say that. People scatter as they grow. You’ve got to have something for them to do.”
Dunn explained that his work on the city council has been to “enrich the programs that are already here while attracting new and exciting ventures.”
“We need things that are going to make our quality of life better,” he said. “That’s why I've been working on things such as the Arts Center or PCOM.”
The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia campus, Dunn said, is something he’s been most proud of. He stated that when he first brought it forward to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, of which he is currently a member, people just laughed.
“It’s difficult to pinpoint something that is above all but in 2017, as the chairman (of the Development Authority) I had pinned a letter that later would later get the school here,” he said. “I remember one day in one of our meetings he mentioned ‘hey we should get a medical school here in Moultrie’ and everybody just chuckled. It just takes people to act on a vision to get those things done.”
Dunn is currently assisting Jim Matney, CEO of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, the Development Authority and PCOM administrators to secure state funding to expand the school. He along with the other city council members voted to grant PCOM $1.35 million paid over five years if it secures the state funding.
“Colquitt County is known for agriculture and I never want to give that up,” Dunn said. “Billions of seeds are planted in this county’s dirt every year. When we plant these major seeds such as PCOM, we are planting the seeds of success for generations to come.”
While his campaign signs can be found all around town, he said that those aren’t what gets you elected.
“Nobody cares about a sign,” he said. “What they do care about is the experience you bring to the table. What you’ve previously brought to the table. People vote for what you’ve done and what you’re going to do. The citizens of Moultrie know that I’m doing this for them.”
Early voting will be from Oct. 11 through 29. The general election will be held Nov. 2.
