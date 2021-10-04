MOULTRIE, Ga. - Moultrie attorney Kenneth “Ken” Turnipseed is currently seeking election for the District II, Post 5 City of Moultrie council.
Turnipseed is originally from Montgomery, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in accounting then a master’s in tax accounting. In 2003 he graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama School of Law.
Before attending law school, Turnipseed practiced as a tax consultant for Ernst & Young, LLP in Birmingham. After graduation he practiced law at the regional law firm Balch & Bingham, LLP, where he provided “representation to public and private companies regarding financing and securities; provided technical healthcare regulatory advice to physicians, hospitals and healthcare systems; and represented various business and healthcare clients in transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions,” according his short biography available on his current firm’s website.
“I decided I wanted to see business deals and transactions outside of the tax blinders,” Turnipseed said in a recent interview. “In the interim, however, I met Fraley Carolton and she’s from Moultrie. I was working about a gazillion hours a week before we had our first child in 2005. The thoughts of moving home came into play.”
The Turnipseeds moved to Moultrie just before their first daughter, Ellis, turned 1. She is currently attending Colquitt County High School while their youngest daughter, Greer, attends C.A. Gray Junior High School. Both are soccer players, Fellowship of Christian Athletes members and “avid” members of their church’s youth group.
Turnipseed himself has been working for the Whelchel & Carlton, LLP law firm for 15 years, he said. He says that his practice bringing the firm new technology is something he wants to do for every citizen in Moultrie. He has already served as the president of the Arts Council, administrator of First United Methodist, and current president of the Kiwanis Club. He’s served on the hospital foundation along with other charities, church organizations and clubs.
“It’s great working for a law firm that has existed for over 100 years,” he said. “But there are a lot of files. I’ve been working to bring some of the newer technology into the office. It’s what I want to do for the people of Moultrie.”
He says that his expertise in business dealings is something that he hopes to bring to the city council. He says it's the reasoning behind his campaign slogan, “Grow Moultrie.”
“I’ve been representing the people and businesses of Moultrie for sometime now,” he said. “From that I have many dealing with the city and the county. I see from a consumer, business and personal perspective and how it deals with business. I think my background is unique and can benefit the city moving forward… I think we can do things to help businesses, to make the city more inviting to new businesses, to take efforts to expand the workforce and to have people who want the people here succeed.”
He explained further that he has “navigated the waters” in his work and sees potential for Moultrie.
“I know what’s involved and I know where we can potentially make things better and more inviting. With a diverse background, I’ve seen things in other places and seen how it’s done. That’s where you get those benefits of having that additional outside knowledge coming in and provide another set of eyes. A different view than perhaps they’ve always been done,” Turnipseed said.
Turnipseed said that his decision to run comes from mostly outside sources when asked why he decided to run this year.
“I wanted to run because it’s something I’ve always thought about. I’ve had clients and friends asking me to run so I decided to stick my toe in the water. I think those outside experiences and my background in accounting and law will bring forth so many opportunities the city has in front of it.”
He continued saying that new technologies and new innovations are what will set Moultrie apart.
“The forward thinking and progressive thought process that I’ve used with my own business is something I can add to the city and accordingly, grow.”
He said that throughout the campaign he will be picking up the phone, knocking on doors, being available and getting his name out there.
“I want the people to have the chance to know me.”
Early voting will be from Oct. 11 through 29. The general election will be held Nov. 2.
