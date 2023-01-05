MOULTRIE, Ga – The Moultrie City Council kicked off the first meeting of the new year by celebrating the 2022 Christmas parade winners and approving another rezoning request.
Mayor William McIntosh and city council members recognized the winners during the Tuesday meeting.
“The council appreciates your participation, your enthusiasm and your interest in this parade because that’s a community event that brings a lot of people together and shows our community spirit. Thank you for everything you’ve done and we’re looking forward to seeing you out there next year,” McIntosh said to the attendees.
The top three winners were announced in five categories: the Candy Cane award, the best organization or club, best school, best church, best business with 15 employees and under and best business with 16 employees and up.
The overall category winners were: Ward & Cherry's Fabulous Lights, in the best organization or club; Odom Elementary, in the best school; Kingwood Baptist Church in the best church; Freedom Logistics, in the best business with 15 employees and under; and J & J Roofing and Construction, in best business with 16 employees and up.
Piggly Wiggly took home the Candy Cane award for best spirit and most participation during the parade festivities.
Other finalists in the competitions were:
- In an organization or club, Just Jeep Jeepin placed second and Relay for Life of Colquitt County placed third.
- In school, YMCA Child Care placed second and C.A. Gray Junior High School placed third.
- In church, the Church of God Prophecy placed second and the Moultrie Church of God placed third.
- In best business with 15 employees and under, Charla's School of Dance placed second and Pollock Pro HVAC LLC placed third.
- In best business with 16 employees and up, Hampton Inn placed second and CNSNext placed third.
Other actions
The council approved the third and final reading of a rezoning request submitted by Ronald Bishop, asking for land located in Land Lot Number 291 or 209 Fifth Ave. S.E. of the 8th land district to be converted from a general business district to a multi-family residential district.
Stephen Godley, the City of Moultrie’s Planning and Community Development Department director, presented the request, with a recommendation for approval, to the Moultrie City Council during the regular session.
He said the staff saw no concerns with the rezoning and the applicants had previously applied but decided not to follow through at the time.
The council approved the application with a vote of 5-0. Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill was absent.
Mayor McIntosh then led the council through its reorganization for the new year. Appointments were announced as follows:
- Appointed as Mayor Pro Tem was Councilmember Margret Mathis of District District 1, Post 2.
- Pete Dillard was appointed for a four-year term of office with the South Georgia Governmental Services Authority and was reappointed as the Moultrie city manager.
- Mickey Walker was reappointed as the city attorney.
- Bonnie Kudela, who previously worked as the City of Doerun’s finance director, was appointed as the Moultrie city clerk.
- Reappointed David Herndon as the Municipal Court judge.
Kenneth Edwards, of Pine Drive, came forward to the council regarding an unidentified neighboring resident disturbing the area with their car stereo. He explained the neighborhood mainly consists of older residents who contact him frequently regarding the disturbances.
“This guy actually shakes my house. We’ve probably called in the last month or two about 30 times. It continues and we’re fed up with it. I’ve had almost all I can take with it,” Edwards told the council.
He went on to recall putting his newly born grandchild to sleep when the resident began loudly playing their music and waking up the child. The music, he said, is played at unpredictable times every day.
The council advised Edwards that they would look into the disturbance and that someone from the city would soon be in contact to follow up on the issue.
