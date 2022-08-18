MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie City Council rejected a request to rezone land within the 8th land district during Tuesday night's meeting.
The rezoning request asked for 0.41 acres of land located in Land Lot Number 263 of the 8th land district to be converted from a single-family residential district to a commercial district.
The applicant for the request was S&R Auto Sales.
“The [Moultrie-Colquitt County] Planning Commission voted to not rezone some land on [the agenda]. We’re voting to approve what the planning commission recommended,” City Manager Pete Dillard explained during the work session.
Councilmember Cole Posey of District II, Post 3 said, “On that result, it said staff had no concern with that property being rezoned.”
Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill of District I, Post 1, explained that residents within the district came to the planning commission meeting and voiced their concerns on the rezoning.
“They've been living there for years. The residents are saying they can see homes coming here [instead],” she said.
During the regular session, the council rejected the first and second reading of the rezoning request with a vote of 5-0. First and second reading is a procedural vote that allows the council to consider a proposal.
Councilwoman Wilma Hadley of District III, Post 6, was absent from the meeting.
Other actions
The council approved and considered an agreement for the provision of probation services for the Municipal Court.
“We had a fee increase from the probation service reviews from $40 to $42 a month per person. The person on probation has to pay that not [the city] and we have to approve the contract,” Dillard said.
The council discussed a tender option for the Plant Vogtle project during the regular session. The project is constructing new nuclear units at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, Ga.
The Vogtle Electric Generating Plant is jointly owned by Georgia Power(45.7%), Oglethorpe Power Corporation (30%), Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (22.7%) and Dalton Utilities (1.6%).
Each of the 49 MEAG Power Participant communities – including the City of Moultrie – had a choice to sell its shares in the project.
The Moultrie council voted 5-0 not to sell its shares in the project.
A bid from Griffin Grading & Concrete of Cordele for a 2022 street resurfacing project was considered and approved. The $816,120.60 project is funded by the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant and the TSPLOST fund.
Greg Monfort, the director of the Moultrie Engineering Department, listed the following streets to be resurfaced as a part of the project:
- Third Avenue Southeast from First Street to Second Street Southeast.
- Third Street Southeast from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue Southeast.
- Fourth Avenue Southwest from First Street to Fifth Street Southwest.
- Fifth Avenue from First Street Southwest to 10th Street Southeast.
- Sixth Avenue Southeast from First Street to Third Street Southeast.
- Ninth Avenue Southeast from South Main to Third Street Southeast.
- Dixie Drive from Second Street to Third Street Southeast.
- 13th Avenue Southeast from Second Street to Third Street Southeast.
- 13th Avenue Southwest from South Main to Fourth Street Southwest.
- Mimosa Avenue from South Main to Second Street Southeast.
The council also approved a budget resolution for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year.
Dillard said, “For the budget resolution, we were $4,600 above what we budgeted to repair the heating and air conditioning unit in City Hall. That's in addition to the big unit we're having to replace in the next six or eight months whenever it comes in.”
There will be three public hearings regarding the new proposed budget and a potential millage decrease from 8.120 to 8.100 will be held on Sept. 6 at noon, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
No citizens came forward for the “Citizens to be Heard,” segment of the regular session.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
