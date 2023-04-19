MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie City Council has voted to remap the city's voting districts.
Council members and city staff initially discussed the redistricting Tuesday, Sept. 20, after the city received a recommendation from the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
The 2020 Census showed population changes in each of the city’s three districts. None of the changes alter how many representatives each district has, but it will change what areas each council member represents.
“We have a population decrease in District 1, a population decrease in District 3 and an increase in District 2,” City Manager Pete Dillard said following the regular session.
The city voting districts are involved only in municipal elections. Three city council seats and the mayor’s post will be up for election in 2023.
The redistricting passed with a vote 6 to 0.
Other actions taken
The council unanimously passed the following items as a consent agenda:
- The first and second readings of the cross-connection control and backflow prevention ordinance. Electric Department Director Elvira Gibson told the council the agenda item was to ensure language suggested by the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] ordinance was recorded.
- A $29,144 bid for an equipment trailer from Bishop Trailers of Moultrie was considered and will be funded by SPLOST.
- The council also passed the third and final reading of an ordinance to amend the hotel/motel excise tax.
- Dillard announced a $178,220.97 five-year contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc for the Moultrie Police Department body cameras.
- A contract between the Georgia Department of Transportation and Colquitt County and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority was considered to design a box hanger.
- Dillard addressed a budget resolution to provide funds in partnership with the county to help the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society obtain an additional animal control officer.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m.
