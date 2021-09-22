Lisa Clark Hill Headshot

ATLANTA – Moultrie Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill was elected to serve as an at-large member of the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Board of Directors during the association’s Annual Convention in Savannah on Aug. 8.

In this role, Hill serves as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials.  She will also attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s Annual Convention; promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities; advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities; and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities.

This will be Clarke Hill’s third term on the board. Previously, she served as District 10 Vice President and District 10 President. She is also a member of GMA’s Legislative Policy Council, Federal Policy Council and Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.

"I am truly humbled to be appointed to serve on the Georgia Municipal Association Board of Directors and enjoy serving my hometown and home state," Clarke Hill said.

The Board of Directors consists of active city officials, including mayors and councilmembers; representatives for city attorneys, city managers, and clerks and finance officers; the chairman of the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefit System; and GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. All board members, including President Jim Thornton, mayor of LaGrange, were sworn in at the Annual Convention on Aug. 9. These leaders are active city officials from across the state of Georgia who lead the organization’s committees, advocate for cities’ legislative interests on the state and federal levels and represent GMA in various capacities.

The 2021-2022 Board of Directors consists of: 

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, President

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith, 1st Vice President

Marietta Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Cooper Kelly, 2nd Vice President

Perry Mayor Randall Walker, 3rd Vice President

Larry Hanson, GMA Executive Director

Union City Mayor Vince Williams, Immediate Past President

Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger, Past President

Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker, Past President

Newnan Mayor Keith Brady, Past President

Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh, Past President

Eatonton Mayor John Reid, Past President

East Point Councilmember Thomas Calloway, District 3 President Southwest

Sugar Hill Councilmember Marc David Cohen, District 3 President Northeast

Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford, District 3 President South

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, District 3 President East

Lula Mayor Jim Grier, District 2 President

Atlanta Councilmember Dustin Hillis, District 3 President Central

Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood, District 3 President North

Nahunta Mayor Barbara Maefield, District 11 President

Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez, District 5 President

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, District 12 President

Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan, District 6 President

Cedartown Commissioner Jessica Payton, District 1 President

Leesburg Councilmember Judy Powell, District 10 President

Thomaston Mayor John David Stalings, District 4 President

Powder Springs Mayor Albert Thurman, District 3 President West

Screven Mayor Jason Ray Weaver, District 9 President

Harlem Mayor Roxanne Whitaker, District 7 President

Butler Mayor William Barry Whitley, District 8 President

Jesup Commissioner Shirlene Armstrong, District 9 1st Vice President

Lincolnton Councilmember Alana Burke, District 7 1st Vice President

Thunderbolt Mayor Beth Goette, District 12 1st Vice President

Dalton Councilmember Tyree Goodlett, District 1 1st Vice President

Blackshear Mayor Kevin Grissom, District 11 1st Vice President

Hartwell Councilmember Tray Hicks, District 2 1st Vice President

Woodbury Mayor Steve Ledbetter, District 4 1st Vice President

Auburn Councilmember Jay Riemenschneider, District 5 1st Vice President

Fort Gaines Councilmember Jesse Simmons, District 8 1st Vice President

Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson, District 6 1st Vice President

Blakely Mayor Travis Wimbush, District 10 1st Vice President

Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason, Revenue and Finance Chair

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz, Public Safety Chair

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, Transportation Chair

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Environment and Natural Resources Chair

Suwanee Councilmember Linnea Miller, Community Development Chair

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, Municipal Government Chair

Hawkinsville Commissioner Shelly Berryhill, At-Large

Byron Mayor Michael Chidester, At-Large

Moultrie Councilmember Lisa Clarke Hill, At-Large

Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, At-Large

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, At-Large

Young Harris Mayor Andrea Gibby, At-Large

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, At-Large

East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, At-Large

Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James, At-Large

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller, At-Large

Atlanta Council President Felicia Moore, At-Large

Hiawassee Mayor Liz Ordiales, At-Large

Ocilla Mayor Matt Seale, At-Large

McRae-Helena Mayor Mike Young, At-Large

Stefanie Grant, Attorneys Section President

Douglasville City Manager Marcia Hampton, City Managers Section President

Fargo Clerk Lisa Johnson, Clerks and Finance Officers Section President

Camilla Councilmember W.D. “Danny” Palmer III, GMEBS Board Chairman

Statesboro Councilmember Phil Boyum, Municipal Training Board Chair

Based in Atlanta, the GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com.

