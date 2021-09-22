ATLANTA – Moultrie Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill was elected to serve as an at-large member of the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Board of Directors during the association’s Annual Convention in Savannah on Aug. 8.
In this role, Hill serves as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials. She will also attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s Annual Convention; promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities; advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities; and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities.
This will be Clarke Hill’s third term on the board. Previously, she served as District 10 Vice President and District 10 President. She is also a member of GMA’s Legislative Policy Council, Federal Policy Council and Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.
"I am truly humbled to be appointed to serve on the Georgia Municipal Association Board of Directors and enjoy serving my hometown and home state," Clarke Hill said.
The Board of Directors consists of active city officials, including mayors and councilmembers; representatives for city attorneys, city managers, and clerks and finance officers; the chairman of the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefit System; and GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. All board members, including President Jim Thornton, mayor of LaGrange, were sworn in at the Annual Convention on Aug. 9. These leaders are active city officials from across the state of Georgia who lead the organization’s committees, advocate for cities’ legislative interests on the state and federal levels and represent GMA in various capacities.
The 2021-2022 Board of Directors consists of:
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, President
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith, 1st Vice President
Marietta Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Cooper Kelly, 2nd Vice President
Perry Mayor Randall Walker, 3rd Vice President
Larry Hanson, GMA Executive Director
Union City Mayor Vince Williams, Immediate Past President
Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger, Past President
Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker, Past President
Newnan Mayor Keith Brady, Past President
Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh, Past President
Eatonton Mayor John Reid, Past President
East Point Councilmember Thomas Calloway, District 3 President Southwest
Sugar Hill Councilmember Marc David Cohen, District 3 President Northeast
Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford, District 3 President South
Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, District 3 President East
Lula Mayor Jim Grier, District 2 President
Atlanta Councilmember Dustin Hillis, District 3 President Central
Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood, District 3 President North
Nahunta Mayor Barbara Maefield, District 11 President
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez, District 5 President
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, District 12 President
Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan, District 6 President
Cedartown Commissioner Jessica Payton, District 1 President
Leesburg Councilmember Judy Powell, District 10 President
Thomaston Mayor John David Stalings, District 4 President
Powder Springs Mayor Albert Thurman, District 3 President West
Screven Mayor Jason Ray Weaver, District 9 President
Harlem Mayor Roxanne Whitaker, District 7 President
Butler Mayor William Barry Whitley, District 8 President
Jesup Commissioner Shirlene Armstrong, District 9 1st Vice President
Lincolnton Councilmember Alana Burke, District 7 1st Vice President
Thunderbolt Mayor Beth Goette, District 12 1st Vice President
Dalton Councilmember Tyree Goodlett, District 1 1st Vice President
Blackshear Mayor Kevin Grissom, District 11 1st Vice President
Hartwell Councilmember Tray Hicks, District 2 1st Vice President
Woodbury Mayor Steve Ledbetter, District 4 1st Vice President
Auburn Councilmember Jay Riemenschneider, District 5 1st Vice President
Fort Gaines Councilmember Jesse Simmons, District 8 1st Vice President
Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson, District 6 1st Vice President
Blakely Mayor Travis Wimbush, District 10 1st Vice President
Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason, Revenue and Finance Chair
Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz, Public Safety Chair
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, Transportation Chair
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Environment and Natural Resources Chair
Suwanee Councilmember Linnea Miller, Community Development Chair
College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, Municipal Government Chair
Hawkinsville Commissioner Shelly Berryhill, At-Large
Byron Mayor Michael Chidester, At-Large
Moultrie Councilmember Lisa Clarke Hill, At-Large
Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, At-Large
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, At-Large
Young Harris Mayor Andrea Gibby, At-Large
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, At-Large
East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, At-Large
Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James, At-Large
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller, At-Large
Atlanta Council President Felicia Moore, At-Large
Hiawassee Mayor Liz Ordiales, At-Large
Ocilla Mayor Matt Seale, At-Large
McRae-Helena Mayor Mike Young, At-Large
Stefanie Grant, Attorneys Section President
Douglasville City Manager Marcia Hampton, City Managers Section President
Fargo Clerk Lisa Johnson, Clerks and Finance Officers Section President
Camilla Councilmember W.D. “Danny” Palmer III, GMEBS Board Chairman
Statesboro Councilmember Phil Boyum, Municipal Training Board Chair
Based in Atlanta, the GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com.
