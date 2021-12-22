MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie City Council put forward a motion to extend another tax rebate for property owners up to $500 in Tuesday night’s meeting.
The council voted unanimously to issue a second senior citizen tax relief rebate for property owners within the city limits. The rebate will be funded through CARES Act funds that the city has “left over,” said Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard during the work session.
The rebate will be issued early next year and will be based on information gathered from the first rebate that was issued earlier this year.
“All they will have to do is give us their tax bill if their information has already been submitted,” Dillard told the council. “It will be much smoother than this year’s.”
Applicants will receive a maximum of $500 in the rebate. Dillard stated that according to this year’s rebate, “80% of applicants will receive 100% of their rebate while about 20% will just get the $500.”
The city plans to set the deadline for rebate application for Jan. 31.
“We hope to be cutting checks by the end of February,” Dillard said.
The rebate is estimated to cost the city “approximately $200,000.”
The council also discussed changing the requirements of alcohol beverage license applications. Currently, license applicants have to prove they are an American citizen to sell or distribute hard sprits, but not beer and wine, according to Dillard.
“We are hoping to standardize the application process,” Dillard told the council.
No formal action was taken on the change but plans were made to have it ready for the agenda of the next council meeting, which is set for Jan. 4.
In other action, the council approved appointments of Greg Tarbrough and Susie Magwood Thomas to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and Ferell Ruis, Barbara Grogan and Johnsie Handfield to the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
At the beginning of the meeting, the winners of the Moultrie Christmas Parade were recognized and presented trophies.
