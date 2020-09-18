MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Moultrie City Council’s preparation for fiscal year 2020-2021 seems to be in the bag as both the city’s millage rate and budget were set for final decisions on Sept. 15.
As the council met for a meeting on said date, it performed a third and final reading and approved a resolution for the two respectively.
The millage rate will be set to 8.14 mills, a 1.61 decrease from fiscal year 2019-2020’s rate of 9.75. City Manager Pete Dillard explained the overall decrease as one with emphasis on the average population.
“It keeps us neutral [as] people on average will have no increase,” he said. “I think some people will have an increase and some people will have a decrease.”
To clarify, if some property owners receive a higher appraisal this year, they’ll see an increase in their taxes; however, the increase wouldn’t be as much as it would if the millage rate were still at 9.75.
The budget is still on the range of $48 million, Dillard said, similar to this past year’s budget.
“We went up in the expenses of police and fire but went down in other areas,” he said.
The city also approved the third and final reading of an ordinance to amend the false alarm and alarm system ordinance for the City of Moultrie.
It repeals any conflicting ordinances and was done to rectify an outdated ordinance and give consequence to repeat offenders.
The Moultrie Fire Department would answer four to five false alarms a week and the caller would only face a $20 charge, city officials said. The amended ordinance will give two warnings per false alarm, but anything above will see a set amount charged based on the number.
The only leeway is given to recently installed alarms, which receive 30 days without consequence.
An amendment to the intergovernmental agreement for Colquitt County Prison inmate work details was approved too, lining up with a county amendment from Sept. 1 that increases the cost of inmate work details.
Dillard said this was a decision to accept the price increase or stop using the inmate work details altogether.
“Hopefully, they don’t raise it again,” he said.
Colquitt County is paid $22 per inmate per day by the state to house them, but an inmate’s actual cost is $29.91 per day. The county makes up the difference.
The change in the agreementadds the cost of housing the inmate above what the state pays to the cost paid by the agency using the detail, $7.91 per inmate per day.
As reported in a Sept. 3 story, County Administrator Chas Cannon estimated the city’s work details — it has two and is planning to add a third — will increase in cost by about $12,000 per detail per year.
City Council also added another year to the Community Home Improvement Program grant agreement.
“It was going to run out but because of COVID they’ve added another year,” Dillard said, allowing them to rebuild three homes.
