MOULTRIE –The Moultrie City Council discussed a demolition project for a warehouse located on Sixth Street Northeast during Tuesday’s Moultrie City Council meeting.
The demolition project’s bid totaled $35,500 and was submitted by Warren’s Demolition and Construction of Moultrie. The project is funded by the Fire Prevention Contingency Fund.
The council had to consider approval for a budget amendment due to the bid being a little higher than expected, City Manager Pete Dillard said during the work session.
“It’s $5,500 over the budget we have and we're asking for a budget appropriation to do that,” he said.
There was no discussion of the project’s execution time frame. The council members approved the project with a vote of 4-0. Councilmembers Daniel Dunn and Cole Posey were absent from the vote.
Representatives of the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, based in Moultrie, held a short presentation for the council members during the work session.
Chapter Regent Nancy Coleman and Historic Preservation Committee Co-Chair Jean Gay shared details about a potential commemoration event honoring the United States of America as it approaches the 250th Independence Day in 2026. They asked the city to form a committee with the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners to lead local celebrations.
Mayor William McIntosh thanked Coleman and Gay for their efforts and said the council will be back in touch with their decision as no vote on the matter would take place Tuesday evening.
Other actions
Dillard also introduced an intergovernmental agreement with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority that will allow the authority permission to market Spence Field for economic development.
“It doesn’t give them sole rights. We still have the right to market it,” he said.
The agreement’s consideration was tabled tentatively to allow the council more time to review it per Councilmember Cecil Barber and Mayor McIntosh's request.
The council approved two other budget amendments regarding the city’s benefit pension plan in the amount of $251,854 and a transfer of funds between two departments as well as a first and second reading to amend the zoning ordinance in accordance with state law for the City of Moultrie.
A $289,851 bid for a track excavator to Yancy Cat of Austell, Georgia, was also approved and will be funded by the 2018 T-SPLOST.
The council members appointed Darrell Griner for a two-year term to the Moultrie-Colquitt Airport Authority.
A resident from the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest addressed the council during the citizens to be heard portion of the regular session asking for the Moultrie Police Department's assistance with multiple robberies in the area.
The resident has had approximately $4,500 worth of materials stolen from his home within the last month and about $1,500 worth of tools taken within the last two weeks.
“We need more police protection from 3 o’clock to 5 o’clock in the morning. This is when these things happen,” they said.
The resident said robberies are not only occurring at their home but at surrounding homes in the area as well.
The council thanked the resident for bringing awareness to the issue and directed them to the Police Chief Sean Ladson.
The next scheduled Moultrie City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m.
