MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie City Council approved its 2021-2022 budget in their meeting Tuesday night.
“Not much has changed,” City Manager Pete Dillard, told the council during the work session that preceded the council meeting.
Currently, the city’s budget is $189,034 less than last year, according to Dillard.
“We’ve been able to cut some costs in a variety of places… The difference from last year and this year won’t affect anything as far as the city’s operational efficiency,” he said.
The total budget for this year is approximately $48 million, according to the budget documents presented at the work session.
A majority of the city’s general funds is dedicated to both police and the fire department. The city has “slightly decreased” the budget for the police while “slightly increasing” the budget for the fire department.
“It’s designed that way to help balance everything out simultaneously,” said Dillard in an interview Thursday.
The city will also be looking toward federal funding from the American Recovery Plan to come but exact amounts and timeline were not readily available, according to Dillard’s report in the work session. Going forward, the city hopes to continue road repair projects and the complete transfer of wastewater from the Spence treatment plant to the one opened in 2017 on 15th Avenue.
Dillard stated in the interview that the EPA has given the city three years to completely shutdown operations at the Spence Field treatment center.
In other actions taken by the board, the first and second reading of an ordinance to tentatively set the millage rate for 2021-2022 from 8.14 to 8.12. The first two public hearings that relate to the rate increase were held Wednesday and the final will be held on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
The council also held the third and final readings of an ordinance to approve the Renewable Energy Customer Agreement and Associated Form Agreement and updates to the standard city utility terms and conditions.
The consent agenda was accepted unanimously by the council and included items such as the Memorandum of Understanding with Colquitt County and the Airport Authority for the Moultrie Municipal Airport, releasing donated funds to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Authority, the landfill agreement for the solid waste disposal and the renewable energy customer agreement with Walmart Inc.
Before the end of the meeting Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO Jim Matney along with other business owners and representatives of the development authority came before the council to ask for a financial agreement to help expand the Moultrie PCOM campus.
They were requesting $1.5 million from the city, along with $1.5 million that had been approved by the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners earlier in the evening. The Hospital Authority of Colquitt County has already dedicated $500,000 and the Development Authority $1.5 million to help PCOM expand.
The request calls for the donations to be spread over three years.
After their presentation, the council advised Matney and the other presenters that the item will be up for discussion in either a special called meeting or during the next regularly scheduled meeting, which will be held Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
