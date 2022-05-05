ADEL, Ga. — A Moultrie couple were among the winners of the BIG Little River Paddle Race April 30.
Alan and Amanda Hurst won First Tandem Canoe, Mixed, according to a press release from the WWALS Watershed Coalition, which sponsored the race.
The race is a three-mile paddle from Red Roberts Landing to the Colquitt County boat ramp on Reed Bingham State Park Lake.
The overall winner was Carl Fuller of Bethlehem, Ga., with a finish time of 39:21.
“After winning his trophy and award, Carl donated the $100 prize money back to WWALS, in recognition of our cleanup efforts,” race organizer Bret Wagenorst said.
WWALS Executive Director Gretchen Quarterman said, “The event raised more than $1,300 for WWALS, thanks to the paddlers and the sponsors, Southwell Medical and Dr. Bret Wagenhorst.”
Other top finishers included:
• Russell McBride, of Quitman, First Solo Kayak, Male.
• Jennifer Harris, of Parrott, GA., First Solo Kayak, Female.
• Paul Horst of Tifton and Anwar Qarizada, First Tandem Kayak, Male.
• Natasha and Max Barzallo of Hahira, First Tandem Kayak, Mixed.
• Nicholas Cole, of Barwick, First Solo Canoe, Male.
• Trudy and Conn Cole, of Barwick, won a special prize for being the slowest. They were supposed to be: They were the sweep, making sure everybody else finished safely.
• Paul Horst was the oldest paddler and Matias Barzallo the youngest.
WWALS President Trudy Cole added, “Congratulations to all the paddlers, and thanks to the sponsors, and to all the volunteers, including from Friends of Reed Bingham, members of WWALS, and staff at RBSP, who helped to make the event safe and fun for the paddlers.”
