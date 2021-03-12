MOULTRIE, Ga. — The John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow have established a new way to honor local servicemen.
The groups have established a Path of Valor section in the brickwork directly in front of the Eternal Flame at the War Memorial on the courthouse square. The memorial pays tribute to Colquitt Countians who have died in America’s wars, and the brick pavers will recognize local people who served in any branch of the United States armed forces during times of war or peace.
Guideline for bricks in the Path of Valor state that the individual must be presently serving or have been honorably discharged from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard or Reserve components of all services, according to a press release from the Moultrie DAR chapter. All United States veterans are included regardless of location served, combat experience, wounded or killed in action.
The project has been in the making since fall of 2020 and will be introduced to the public at 10 a.m. March 29 at Vietnam Memorial Day activities on the courthouse square.
Bricks are $50 each and will be engraved with the name, rank, branch of service, and years of service for your U.S. military loved one, the DAR chapter said. They can be purchased at the Vietnam Memorial Day event on the square or at any time at the city Main Street Office.
In addition to the Path of Valor, the March 29 event will also introduce the traveling replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. John Benning Chapter will be sponsoring the replica to honor Vietnam veterans on that day, as part of the national observance of the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War, with the event being co-sponsored by the City of Moultrie and the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners. The replica will be on display that day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The event is free to the public, and DAR cordially invites everyone to attend all ceremonies.
To prepare for America’s 250th birthday which will take place in 2026, John Benning Chapter DAR will hold a Liberty Tree planting ceremony at the Main Street Park at 4 p.m. Friday, March 26. Members of the Cherokee Chapter Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution who have established the Liberty Tree Environmental Education Program (LEEP) will be planting a historical tree, an Overcup oak, free of charge to the community. Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority are co-sponsors for the project. The public is invited, and children are encouraged to attend.
