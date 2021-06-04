MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Moultrie Distributors as the June 2021 Business of the Month.
This business is locally owned and operated by Shirley & Billy Gay and Brett Gay. This family has proudly served the community for 39 years as they opened their doors in 1982 providing a variety of products.
Moultrie Distributors specializes in wholesale andretail sales of janitorial supplies and car detailing products. They also sell food service and paper products by the case such as toilet paper, paper towels, Styrofoam plates and cups. Plus they offer a wide variety of party décor including tablecloths, cutlery, and napkins along with an assortment of pewter items.
Their business hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and they’re located at 1321 Old Sylvester Road. You can contact Moultrie Distributors at 229-985-7792.
Pictured from left are Moultrie Distributor owners Billy & Shirley Gay and Brett Gay along with staff Tay Richardson and Gaines Butler.
