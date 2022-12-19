MOULTRIE, Ga. – One Moultrie family hosted a Christmas giveaway and luncheon Saturday afternoon to honor their deceased matriarch – Shirley “She-She” King.
Calvin Avery, one of King’s sons, sponsors the annual “Feed the Community” event along with his wife, Latisha. It was held at the Shaw Gymnasium on King’s birthday, Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This is the fourth year we’re hosting this event, and we started it after my mother’s passing in 2014. We wanted to [host the event] to try to remember her and also give back to the community,” Avery said during the event.
Community members were served a free plate of food and kids entered a drawing for an array of free toys such as bicycles, electric pianos, electric race cars and scooters. The kids who pulled a matching ticket were given their selected gift by Santa Claus.
Avery said his siblings also help with organizing the events including Frencine, Tangela, Johnny and Tony King.
“She was a giving person and well-known in the community. When it first started a lot of people came. It was really successful and I hope more people will come in the future,” Frencine King said in an interview.
“It’s just a time to get together to feed and spend time with the community. Everyone isn’t fortunate during the holidays so we just do this to provide the community with something to do for the holiday season,” Dominique Flournoy, who Avery deems as a major supporter of the event, told The Observer.
Like several other events, they were unable to host for the last two years due to the pandemic. They are working to rebuild the event and community outreach.
The best part about the event is seeing all the smiles on the attendee's faces, Frencine added.
During the first event, three bikes were given away. With community support, the number of bikes and other toys keeps growing, according to Avery.
The organizers hope to continue hosting the “Feed the Community” event each year. Interested potential contributors can donate bikes or monetary donations can be sent to the event’s Cash App at $shesheforever. The funds will be used towards purchasing bikes or necessary supplies for the event.
Donators should contact Calvin Avery at 229-733-2128 or Latisha Avery at 229-891-8269.
