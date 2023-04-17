The Moultrie Federated Guild's Arts and Culture Community Service Program is collecting gently used band instruments to donate to the Willie J. Williams Band program. You may drop off donations at the Women's Federated Clubhouse, 1159 Second St. S.E., on Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or on Tuesday, May 9, from 4 until 6 p.m. Pictured are club President Jessica Jordan and members Gail Qurnell and Nancy McGilvary.