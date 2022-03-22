Moultrie Federated Guild

Members of the Civic Engagement and Outreach Committee of the Moultrie Federated Guild presented a check to Crossroads for Her from money raised by The Grand Ole Opry Tribute Show. Linda Berl accepted the check on behalf of Crossroads for Her, a transitional home for women that’s being built this year in Colquitt County.

 Submitted photo

