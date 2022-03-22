MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Civic Engagement and Outreach Committee of the Moultrie Federated Guild presented a check to Crossroads for Her from money raised by The Grand Ole Opry Tribute Show. Linda Berl accepted the check on behalf of Crossroads for Her, a transitional home for women that’s being built this year in Colquitt County.
Moultrie Federated Guild gives to Crossroads for Her
Joshua Eric Poole, 35, of Moultrie, Georgia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Visit www.bakerfhga.com for funeral arrangements. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
