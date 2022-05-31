Moultrie Federated Guld presents scholarships

The Moultrie Federated Guild saluted its scholarship recipients during a recent meeting. From left are Guild President Charlotte Wingate; scholarship winners Geiffin Stancil, grandson of  Jackie Mise, and Lila Craft, granddaughter of Debbie Craft; and Angie Patterson, chair of the Guild’s Education and Libraries Committee.

 Moultrie Federated Guild

