MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at 615 Third St. S.E. Friday morning.
MFD units were dispatched at 10:23 a.m, according to MFD Chief Chad Kilgore. Fire trucks arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, he said, and firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house.
The house appears to be a one-story home from the street view, but it has another room near its rear making it a two-story home, he said.
As firefighters worked the site, a cloud of smoke began to form near an antenna at the left corner of the roof. The units extinguished the fire within minutes.
The home was vacant at the time of the fire, he said. Its cause has not been determined yet.
There was still power connected to the house at the time of the fire, Kilgore said.
The power hub was disconnected from the house after the firefighters completed multiple sweeps of the house. They double-checked hot spots to ensure no fire would return.
First responders, including the Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Emergency Medical Services, reported to the scene.
Spectators from neighboring homes watched the activity from down the street.
