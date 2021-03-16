MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Fire Department acquired a new pumper fire truck Friday, March 12.
The new truck is a completely custom-built Sutphen Monarch Heavy-Duty with a 62- inch extended cab able to fit six people. Established in 1890, Sutphen is one of America’s oldest family-owned fire truck manufacturers.
The new pumper has many specially picked features including a 1,000-gallon water tank, side and backup cameras and a custom ladder storage. The truck was designed by a local truck committee, Moultrie Fire Chief Chad Kilgore said.
“The committee went to other departments in other cities to help them decide what features were going to be included,” stated Kilgore in a recent interview.
The truck was purchased through the city’s SPLOST funds around 12 to 14 months ago. After the fire department had decided what features they would require, companies bid on acquiring the contract and Sutphen won it.
“The truck is going to really help in many situations,” stated Kilgore. “The crews designed it for just about any situation.”
