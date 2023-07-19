Editor's note: The headline of this article and the third paragraph below have been changed from their original version to clarify that while EPIC is a non-profit agency, Bridges Solutions & Consulting is a for-profit business.
MOULTRIE – Eyvone’s Porch In-Centive Incorporated (EPIC) is partnering with Bridges Solutions & Consulting, to host a maternal awareness brunch for local young expecting mothers.
EPIC is a non-profit, community-based, youth-driven mentoring project founded by Carol Simpson and designed to advocate, motivate and accentuate children aged 5 to 18. The charity values the humanities and anything to help make life better for community members, Simpson said in a past interview.
The organization routinely collaborates with Laquita Smith Bridges, the owner and operator of Bridges Solutions & Consulting, a Moultrie business, to provide the community with resource clinics and community-based events.
The “A Labor of Love: Unwrapping the Layers of Maternal Healthcare,” brunch event will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Talk of the Town Event Center, 832 N. Main St. Suite E. All young expecting mothers or mothers who already have children and plan to birth more children are invited to attend the brunch.
The organizers are providing educational resources to mothers who are not experienced in childbirth, who might need a support system and those who are interested in learning more about Georgia’s maternal healthcare.
“We see that there’s a lot of young ladies who are young mothers that are dying in childbirth. I also know that Black mothers are three times more likely to experience pregnancy related deaths than any other race in the United States,” Bridges said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.
This observation became the inspiration for Simpson and Bridges to organize the brunch for Moultrie residents.
In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the maternal mortality rate increased to 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from 23.8 as reported in 2020.
Bridges also recalled the recent death of Frentorish "Tori" Bowie, a 32-year old American track and field athlete and Olympic sprinter, who made national headlines after the U.S.A. Track & Field announced her death in May. An autopsy report shared with The New York Times, stated Bowie was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death, and also lists respiratory distress and eclampsia as possible complications.
The brunch will educate and empower expecting mothers about prenatal care and postpartum depression through a panel discussion featuring Victoria Snowden, a certified full-spectrum doula specialist, Dr. Ginger Bennet, a nurse practitioner and midwife at Betty Koukis MD Wellness and Gynecology Center located on South Main Street, and Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, the director of diversity at PCOM South Georgia.
“The brunch is open to anyone in the community, but we’re really targeting the young mothers. A lot of times our Black mothers do not get the same or equal healthcare as it would be with our counterparts,” Bridges said.
She concluded emphasizing the importance of attending educational events like the brunch and sharing awareness, “If you’re pregnant, carrying a baby in Georgia you’re twice as likely to die from pregnancy related causes.”
To learn more about the EPIC Empowerment Clinic, Bridges Solutions & Consulting, or other upcoming events, please contact Carol Simpson at 229-589-0818 or Laquita Smith Bridges at 229-429-9277.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.