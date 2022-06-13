MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie Municipal Airport will be the first stop in the 45th annual Air Race Classic.
The four-day race is set to start on Tuesday, June 21, in Lakeland, Fla. Fifty teams with 115 women pilots, from across the United States and around the world are set to compete in the 2,548-mile competition.
“Teams will take off starting at 8 a.m., 30 seconds apart, flying a timing line as they make their way to the first stop Moultrie, Georgia,” according to a shared press release.
Each year, the pilots fly a different route. This year’s destination is Terre Haute Regional Airport in Terre Haute, Ind., on Friday, June 24.
The race route is chosen to present challenges to the racers and provide a variety of learning opportunities while maintaining the endurance range of the slowest airplanes.
The racers will experience changes in terrain, weather, winds and airspace.
Nolan Riley, a line servicer at the Moultrie Municipal Airport, will be a timer at the race.
Riley said that the pilots will be stopping for a quick snack, refuel and stretch before moving on to the next stop.
“We expect the pilots to start coming in around 10 a.m., at the earliest.” Riley said in an interview Thursday “The bulk of them will come in around 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
He said that more than 100 people will be flying in as they do low passes through the timing checkpoint.
The pilots can land to record a time in the race until 8 p.m, and there is a possibility that some pilots will stop overnight.
“Anyone is welcome to come out and watch,” Riley said.
The Moultrie Municipal Airport will be open to the public and interested spectators can watch from the parking lot.
Other stops in the race
• Muscle Shoals Airport, also known as Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
• Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg, Miss.
• Pine Bluff Regional Airport - Grider Field, in Pine Bluff, Ark.
• Ada Regional Airport in Ada, Okla.
• Lawrence Municipal Airport in Lawrence, Kan.
• Mount Vernon Outland Airport in Mount Vernon, Ill.
• Tullahoma Regional Airport - William Norther Field in Tullahoma, Tenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.