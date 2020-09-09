MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Police agencies across the U.S. are in the media so often now — and frequently it’s not for something good but for something tragic.
A hot topic within this realm in recent weeks has been the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where police officer Rusten Sheskey shot at him seven times and hit him four, leaving him paralyzed.
Blake had reached into his truck for an unknown reason. He later told investigators he had a knife in his possession, but it raises the question of whether that was enough reason for the officer to shoot. Video of the encounter showed another officer less than a foot away from Blake, apparently close enough to use non-lethal force to subdue him.
Governing such questions is the U.S. Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor. It states to ask if an officer’s actions are “objectively reasonable” in light of the circumstances and facts of the situations regardless of underlying intent or motivation.
Because of that case there is no use of force continuum for every officer to follow. It’s up to an officer’s physicality, experience and knowledge of the situation’s facts to decide what action to take.
Local law enforcement officials say training is the key to resolving such situations without anyone getting hurt.
Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson said the police department does annual health crisis training and trains a few times a year on felony stops where an officer may have to pull a firearm.In these instances, it’s about the consistency behind the training and the leadership and mentorship of those in the field, he said.
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell offered a similar viewpoint.
“If we train folks the way they’re supposed to be trained, then you will eliminate the bad decisions,” Howell said. “We have 101 employees here at the Sheriff’s Office [and] that’s 101 different ways of seeing things. What you do is train them the same way and give them the tools that they need.”
The Sheriff’s Office had its own use of force incident on June 27 involving former jail employee Russell Ben Harris, who is accused of assaulting inmate Bobby Ellerson. Harris had a prior use of force incident on March 13 involving inmate Kirby Fender, officials said.
Both instances were investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which led to Harris’ arrest. Howell said in times like that a neutral presence, such as the GBI, is necessary.
“That keeps the emotion out of it so all they’re looking at is the facts whether it’s good or bad,” he said. “They take it and make a decision. Like our example, they arrested the jailer.”
So that’s how you solve the situation after it occurs, but what you do to prevent it is a tougher call, Howell said.
Ladson’s solution is to display empathy. He said it’s one of the biggest skills a police officer can have as it allows them to enter a headspace needed to handle certain situations.
“Sometimes you have to put yourself in someone else’s shoes,” the police chief said. “Some of the best law enforcement officers up and down the spectrum -- from patrol officers to drug agents to criminal investigations to chiefs to sheriffs -- that I’ve known in the past had empathy for their fellow human being.”
As the community sees the officers showing empathy, it builds a trust between them and the police agency protecting them, he said. This then legitimizes the police in the eyes of the community.
“A police department cannot operate if it’s not legitimate in the eyes of the people they serve,” he said.
He recognized the trend of people calling for community policing, but said that it goes hand in hand with police legitimacy. Community policing needs to be done, but there’s an importance to traditional policing that should also be recognized, he said.
“Police legitimacy: whether it’s someone calls you and says, ‘I have someone selling drugs down the street and I don’t know what to do. Can you help?’ And we come in and we’re able to shut that place down,” Ladson said. “Or if a lady calls, like with the (city) marshals, and says, ‘The neighbors down the street, their trash blows into my yard all the time. Can y’all do something?’”
Protecting and serving the community doesn’t just boil down to criminal enforcement. Sometimes it’s getting neighbors to cut their grass, making sure children get bookbags for school or serving candy on Halloween.
But this is where empathy is necessary, Ladson said.
Kenosha, Wisconsin, is almost 1,000 miles from Moultrie, Ga., but police incidents can happen a lot closer to home. On Aug. 8, a Waycross, Ga., police officer fired shots at a car containing five juveniles between 9 and 16 years old. One of the children was later injured in a struggle with the officer.
Ladson hesitated to comment on the case because he didn’t have all the information about it.
“Obviously, you wouldn’t want a police officer to point a gun at a 9-year-old, but to comment solely on everything, then I’d have to know the whole situation,” he said.
Both Ladson and Howell have children approximately the ages of the people in that car. Howell was asked to think about his own daughters, ages 10 and 17: Is there anything that would make him fear for his life from someone that young? Enough to shoot at them? Howell said it’s hard to fathom what would make him do that.
“Me personally, I don’t know if I could ever get to that point without actually being in that moment,” he said. “A 10- or a 17-year-old would have had to have done something in my presence to make me fear for myself.”
Howell’s experience on the SWAT team and in police negotiations tells him that as long as someone’s talking, keep them talking.
The problem in Waycross, for instance, was that children were running away because they were scared and being shot at, he said. From the information given about the situation and the video that surfaced, there was no attempt at de-escalation. The video only showed an officer approaching the vehicle from the front and him firing multiple times as the vehicle approached him.
Howell said every law enforcement office is taught the law behind use of deadly force, so when an officer gets in the situation, he asks a question: Was the suspect fighting you or was he trying to get away?
“There’s a big difference. Everybody I’ve really encountered was trying to get away,” Howell said. “I just understood that’s the nature to be. If they got away, hey, we moved on to the next day. We probably knew who they were [and] we’d get them again.”
Use of deadly force is about the level of endangerment. If the suspect had robbed someone at gunpoint and is now running across the parking lot with the gun in his hand, there’s a reason to shoot, he said.
If the person just took off running because an officer has arrived, there’s no reason to shoot.
“We train on that and we do shooting scenarios when we’re in the academy,” Howell said. “One time somebody will be holding a cell phone, the next time they’ll be holding a gun. You have to take in everything.”
But running alone is never a reason to shoot, he said. Even when a car is coming at you, which Howell said they often talk about, all things should lead you to move unless you absolutely can’t.
In that case, deadly force can be used. But like he said earlier, that use of force is about the level of endangerment and assessing all the factors of the situation.
“It’s a lot to ask people to do, but you’re constantly having to think and always be engaged,” Howell said. “I think some people overreact a lot, both ways. Let [the] officers tell you what to do. Everyone’s on heightened guard right now, but if you continue to do that then you’ll be all right. ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.