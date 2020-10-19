MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Moultrie Livestock located at 1200 First Street N.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Moultrie Livestock is owned by Mike Sanders and Heath Tatum. It is a livestock auction company that provides a buying and selling point for cattle. They hold a weekly auction each Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.
You can reach Moultrie Livestock by calling 229-985-1019 or visit their Facebook page listed as Moultrie Livestock.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see the Chamber's YouTube Channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
