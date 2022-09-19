MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man was taken into custody and received multiple drug-related charges after the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team checked on complaints in his neighborhood last Thursday evening.
Herschel Weisberg, 69, of 180 Tallokas Circle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to MPD-CCSO DET Investigator Channing McDowell.
McDowell and the DET reported to the area approximately at 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a “knock and talk.”
“Upon arrival, we talked to the owner of the home, Herschel Weisberg. He told us he had marijuana inside the house,” McDowell said in an interview Monday.
Deputies could view marijuana in a vacuumed-sealed bag placed in Weisberg’s backseat in plain sight, McDowell said.
“At that time, Weisberg was placed under arrest due to the marijuana in the vehicle,” McDowell said.
The DET found $1,000 of cash on his person and he was taken into custody without further incident. They then obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Investigators located 21 labeled Mason jars containing various types of marijuana – some of the jars were completely full, others partially so – as well as a glass container housing methamphetamine, 58 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pen cartridges, three THC-infused Rice Krispy treats, four handguns and four long guns.
McDowell said three handguns, three rifles and a shotgun were found in Weisberg’s barn and appeared to be hidden.
McDowell explained, “Weisberg had 1,000.1 grams or 35.2 ounces of marijuana in his possession. Each Rice Krispy treat had approximately 600 milligrams of THC and the vape pen cartridges varied between 87.34% to 93.29% of THC.
The last time Weisberg was incarcerated was in 2006, law enforcement sources said.
