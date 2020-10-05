MOULTRIE, Ga.--A Moultrie man faces a felony charge and two misdemeanors from a Sept. 2 wreck after Georgia State Patrol finished its investigation.
Irvin Bautista-Martinez, 20, was charged Sept. 29 for failure to drive within single lane, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21 and homicide by vehicle in first degree-felony, according to a GSP report.
The GSP reports Bautista-Martinez said he’d been traveling approximately 55 miles per hour down Earnest Norman Road when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he’d been driving hit a wet spot.
He lost control of the vehicle. It left the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Bautista-Martinez and passenger Adan Sols Castillo, 34, were ejected from the vehicle.
Both were injured, Castillo more so than Bautista-Martinez.
A Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Deputy told responding Trooper Steven Kornegay that he suspected alcohol was involved in the crash. Kornegay smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage during his investigation.
He gave Bautista-Martinez a portable Alco-Senor breath test and it came back positive, according to the GSP report. Bautista-Martinez was told he was being charged with a DUI. He agreed to a blood test as well. Blood was drawn and the test was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
Bautista-Martinez was then released from custody and was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center while Castillo was transported to Archbold Medical Center.
Castillo died during surgery as GSP was notified at 4 a.m., Sept. 3.
GSP’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team was notified to perform an investigation and Kornegay took warrants out on Bautista-Martinez’s three charges.
Bautista-Martinez was being held at the Colquitt County Jail.
