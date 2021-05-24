MOULTRIE, Ga. — GBI along with local law enforcement have arrested a man in connection with two unlicensed personal care homes and elderly abuse.
Chadwick Demtrix Pittman, 30, 1895 Blossom Court, was arrested May 20 following an investigation that began in November, according to Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Callahan of the GBI.
“The GBI Region 9 Office was originally requested by the Moultrie Police Department to assist in an elder abuse case involving an individual who resided at 1212th Ave. SW,” Callahan said in an email conversation Monday.
Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that the residence of the 12th Avenue address, 2916 Sylvester Drive and 3445 Sylvester Drive were being operated by Pittman as unlicensed personal care homes, Callahan said.
“On May 19, the GBI, MPD and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on these addresses,” stated Callahan.
Law enforcement also raided Pittman’s personal address. Ten disabled adults were removed from the homes. Temporary Emergency Respite Funds, Georgia Pines, Benchmark, Colquitt County EMS and the Department of Behavioral Health all aided in getting care for the individuals, Callahan said.
Pittman was arrested May 20 and was charged with ten counts of exploitation of a disabled adult.
