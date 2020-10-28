MOULTRIE, Ga. – Noah Lew Sangster, 37, of Moultrie faces drug trafficking charges after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Oct. 16.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ivon Folsom said a “substantial” amount of narcotics and a firearm were found in the trunk of Sangster’s vehicle. He has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of arms by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. He also faces charges of parole violation, DUI, driving while license withdrawn and failure to drive within a single lane.
Folsom said Sangster was driving on Turner Road when he was stopped by Colquitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Juan Mustelier. Folsom said Sangster exited the vehicle after stopping and “took off” only to be apprehended later.
The incident report from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office indicates there were two other individuals in Sangster’s vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Folsom said they were released and not charged.
