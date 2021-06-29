MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 24-year-old man died Saturday, June 26, in a single vehicle accident off Hopewell Church Road.
Russell Bennett Tucker was driving southbound on Hopewell Church Road at an unknown rate of speed when he exited the west shoulder and traveled down the embankment, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Damien Serrata.
“The vehicle traveled 198 feet striking a telephone box with the right front bumper…. He just sideswiped everything until the vehicle came to a stop,” said Serrata.
After striking the telephone box Tucker hit a cypress tree on his passenger side, a well with his passenger side bumper and a fence with his front bumper before striking a pecan tree with the front end, bringing the vehicle to a stop, according to the GSP accident report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
Tucker was a Moultrie native and worked as a heavy equipment operator, according to his obituary. His funeral services were held this morning at Autryville Baptist Church. Interment was scheduled afterwards at Baker/Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
