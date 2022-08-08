MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie woman laid her 27-year-old son to rest Sunday, almost two weeks after a falling tree hit her residence, killing him.
The funeral for Dantanzius Laster took place Sunday, Aug. 7, following a wake two days earlier.
On Monday, July 25, the MPD responded to the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest at approximately 3:04 a.m. in reference to a tree falling on a house and “someone being inside possibly not breathing,” according to the incident report.
The officers found a large tree had fallen on the house and the entire bedroom had collapsed, the MPD report said.
Laster’s brother, Kendrick Daniels, told officers he found Laster inside his mother’s bedroom not responding.
Patricia Woods, Laster and Daniel’s mother, expressed her gratitude to the first responders in a phone interview Monday.
“I would like to thank the coroner, Moultrie Police Department, the [Moultrie] Fire Department, the ambulance and the people who got the tree off the house,” Woods said. “They did all they could to get [my son] out of the house.”
Units from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on the scene.
Woods said Laster was not transported to the hospital, and there was no further investigation of the incident.
“He has already passed,” she said.
Woods explained there are numerous old trees surrounding her neighborhood.
“I just ask to cut all the old trees down,” Woods added. ”[The landlords] do not check their properties like they are supposed to.”
In addition to his mother and brother, Laster is survived by one daughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.